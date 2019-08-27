Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $484,272; INDIVA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (NDVAF) Sellers Decreased By 98.28% Their Shorts

INDIVA LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) had a decrease of 98.28% in short interest. NDVAF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 98.28% from 5,800 shares previously. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.295. About 25,580 shares traded. Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,104 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 158,762 shares with $18.74M value, up from 154,658 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,123 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 32,785 shares. Carderock Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.18% or 45,373 shares. Swedbank has invested 5.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Bancshares & reported 143,065 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% or 2.14 million shares. Moreover, Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co has 4.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,907 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt reported 3.13 million shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability has invested 1.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Tru Communication accumulated 892,840 shares. Telos has 33,420 shares. Greystone Managed Invests holds 1.53% or 219,335 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Ltd Co Ny reported 0.11% stake. Cohen And Steers has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 100,605 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 1.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.92% above currents $135.45 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $132 target. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 73,351 shares to 110,218 valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 10,931 shares and now owns 63,997 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, sale, and distribution of medical cannabis and related oil extracts in Canada. The company has market cap of $23.75 million. It offers dried flowers and oils. It currently has negative earnings.

