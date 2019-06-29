Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Value Rose; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake Increased by Fort Lp

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 254,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 949,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.79 million, up from 694,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 14.78 million shares traded or 35.25% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian

Fort Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 3,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 11,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $123.99 million activity. 38,080 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $5.84M. Shares for $7.04M were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96 million. O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M. $7.14 million worth of stock was sold by Demsey John on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Earnest Prtn Ltd Co holds 0% or 96 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 979 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 502,118 shares. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). British Columbia Investment Management reported 245,741 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Girard Partners Limited owns 2,239 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.11% or 14.51 million shares. 46,906 were accumulated by Bridges Invest Mngmt. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company has 175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 85 shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 17,796 shares to 16,191 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 51,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,241 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 464,375 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corp. 182,471 were accumulated by Scotia Incorporated. Connors Investor holds 207,852 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Argent Co has invested 1.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Limited Com accumulated 0.3% or 1.50M shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.39% or 17,251 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 37.13 million shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 38,292 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 566,551 shares. The Indiana-based Donaldson Management Lc has invested 2.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund has 84,239 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Hayek Kallen Invest has invested 2.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Street Advisors Limited Liability holds 15,933 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Haverford, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.08M shares.