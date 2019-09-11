Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stake; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position Lifted by Chou Associates Management Inc

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 287.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 82,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 111,315 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 28,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 9.64 million shares traded or 156.93% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 495,588 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 13/03/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT MAKES PRELIMINARY FINDING IMPORTS OF CANADIAN UNCOATED GROUNDWOOD PAPER DUMPED, IMPOSES ANTIDUMPING DUTIES OF UP TO 22.16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018 (P); 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – BIDS WITH FRESH RFP FOR PROJECT ARE BEING INVITED SEPARATELY; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – CNL Issues RFP for Construction of $370 Million Laboratory Complex; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Announces Tentative Agreement with Unifor

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 10,931 shares to 63,997 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 512,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).

