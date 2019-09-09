Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Holding in Oceaneering Intl (OII) as Market Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake Has Boosted by Bartlett & Co

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 24,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 891,522 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.72 million, up from 867,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.03. About 6.93M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 506,879 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q REV. $416M, EST. $426.9M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 61,041 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $42.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.28 million shares or 2.83% less from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 17,107 are held by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Morgan Stanley holds 136,503 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Balyasny Asset reported 397,744 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 452 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 26,500 shares. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 744,283 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Chilton Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 10,166 shares. 48,200 were reported by Teton Advisors.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Small (SCHC) by 70,057 shares to 9,930 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,871 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).