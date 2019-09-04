Majedie Asset Management LTD Upped Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stake By $8.80 Million; 2 Analysts Covering Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) stake by 39.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 880,081 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 3.12 million shares with $32.77 million value, up from 2.24 million last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling In now has $886.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 3.27M shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Among 2 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherent has $165 highest and $162 lowest target. $163.50’s average target is 16.54% above currents $140.3 stock price. Coherent had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Benchmark. See Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Susquehanna

14/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $165 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.21% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.3. About 225,933 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 27.08 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Coherent, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 77,457 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northern has invested 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,352 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Franklin Inc reported 0.05% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 6 were reported by Glenmede Company Na. Victory Cap Management has 1.01 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 23,565 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 6,642 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Robecosam Ag reported 0.47% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 3,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 15,495 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial reported 10,306 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 99,245 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,354 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.55% or 243,900 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 68,865 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.23M are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 33,704 shares to 37,678 valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 656,996 shares and now owns 280,708 shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) was reduced too.