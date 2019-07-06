Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Mosaic Co (MOS) as Shares Declined; Boys Arnold & Co Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $21.13 Million; Market Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.70M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 64,758 shares to 132,074 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,654 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd invested in 2.66% or 633,890 shares. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca owns 27,686 shares or 4.9% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 170,941 shares. 732,065 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir accumulated 90,170 shares. 25,275 are owned by Amarillo Savings Bank. 22,849 were accumulated by Eagle Ltd Llc. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 435,294 shares stake. Ci Invests holds 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 762,040 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt owns 7,790 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,400 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. West Coast Ltd Co reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keating Investment Counselors holds 0.29% or 3,426 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 240,477 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N.. $23,550 worth of stock was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46M for 19.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 53,858 shares to 94,209 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM).