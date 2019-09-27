Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake; RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES (RSLS) Shorts Raised By 112.12%

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had an increase of 112.12% in short interest. RSLS’s SI was 35,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 112.12% from 16,500 shares previously. With 355,500 avg volume, 0 days are for RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s short sellers to cover RSLS’s short positions. It closed at $0.2597 lastly. It is down 99.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 99.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RSLS News: 24/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Continues to Grow Presence in Middle East with Distribution in Bahrain; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – APPROVAL OF COMPANY’S RESHAPE BALLOON™ BY KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY; 03/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – CONGRUENT WITH THE APPROVAL, COMPANY RECEIVED AN INITIAL STOCKING ORDER FROM DAR AL ZAHRAWI MEDICAL CO LLC, KSA; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES – ANNOUNCED THAT BOBBY l. GRIFFIN WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45; 07/03/2018 ReShape Lifesciences Announces Agreement with Academy Medical to Provide ReShape Balloon and ReShape vBloc to Department of Defense Facilities; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES SAYS SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL BE REDUCED FROM 6 TO 5 MEMBERS AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF GRIFFIN’S RETIREMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – ReShape vBloc to be Featured at the Bariatric Metabolic Surgery Standardization World Consensus Meeting; 02/04/2018 – ReShape Lifesciences Announces $6 Million Registered Direct Offering; 07/03/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES – THROUGH DEAL, RESHAPE BALLOON & RESHAPE VBLOC ARE APPROVED PRODUCTS FOR SALE INTO DOD MEDICAL FACILITIES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 21.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 12,077 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 42,883 shares with $10.62M value, down from 54,960 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $10.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $265.87. About 103,620 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company has market cap of $7.95 million. The Company’s proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Smithfield Company holds 626 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 2,684 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,631 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 5,945 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 25,486 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Goodman Corporation reported 28,930 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0% or 3 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.42% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Foster & Motley has 0.06% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 1,617 shares. 4,500 are held by Bp Public Ltd Com. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 44 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $370,389 activity. GRAF JOHN A bought $249,234 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $121,155 was bought by HARTZBAND MERYL D.