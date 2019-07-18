Majedie Asset Management LTD Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Biotime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shorts Decreased By 0.03%

Biotime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) had a decrease of 0.03% in short interest. BTX’s SI was 9.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.03% from 9.91M shares previously. With 714,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Biotime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s short sellers to cover BTX’s short positions. The SI to Biotime Inc’s float is 11.12%. It closed at $1.13 lastly. It is down 28.89% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME – UPON TERMINATION OF ESCROW, AGEX WILL RECEIVE REMAINDER OF CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO DEDUCTIONS OF LIABILITIES AND/OR EXPENSES FROM ESCROW; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 24/05/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Chardan Today; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 259 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 3,574 shares with $6.37 million value, down from 3,833 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $975.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1981.84. About 358,199 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Wednesday, January 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, March 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $2100 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.84 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 53,858 shares to 94,209 valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 604 shares and now owns 18,885 shares. Frontdoor Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Counseling holds 2.25% or 3,204 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cape Ann Bancshares stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 721 shares. 1,094 were reported by Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2,085 shares. Generation Invest Llp holds 1.35% or 103,786 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,669 shares. 29,042 were accumulated by Washington Tru Co. Ancora Advisors Lc invested in 5,352 shares. Private Wealth Advisors holds 3.54% or 5,324 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,134 shares. 67,985 were reported by Allen Investment Management Lc. Bluestein R H & reported 53,249 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BioTime, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 20 are held by Fmr. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.45 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 17,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 25,171 shares. Dafna Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability reported 56,243 shares. First Manhattan owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 19,855 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Wells Fargo Mn reported 55,008 shares stake. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Prescott General Prns Limited Co has 0.1% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 1.85 million shares. Price Capital Mngmt Inc, Louisiana-based fund reported 328,202 shares.