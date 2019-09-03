Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake by $8.52 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oakmont Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 683,500 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 87,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 67,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award

