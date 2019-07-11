Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $484,272 as Market Value Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Share Price Declined

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 92.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 126,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,004 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 136,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 34.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Management stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corporation has 0.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 5.16 million shares. Van Strum And Towne Inc accumulated 110,830 shares or 9.74% of the stock. Kopp Investment Limited Com reported 3,019 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D invested 5.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dudley Shanley invested in 2.51% or 82,194 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 978,401 shares. Polaris Mgmt Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 493,552 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 19,090 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vision Capital Mgmt Inc has 56,381 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 394,746 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 1.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 114,000 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,660 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34B, Boosts Hybrid Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.79B for 10.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Catalysts For Bank Of America’s Rally – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The History of the War on Cash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt reported 5.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Epoch Invest Prns accumulated 1.11% or 9.20 million shares. Parametric Associates Ltd holds 27.21 million shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 28,880 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The North Carolina-based Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 234,100 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Company stated it has 6.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc holds 29,776 shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% or 18,013 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 73,923 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 23,847 are held by Mcf Advsr Lc. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).