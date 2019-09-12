Majedie Asset Management LTD Position in Masco (MAS) Has Boosted by $850,629 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.73 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 295,190 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, up from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 2.80M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 23,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, down from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 20/03/2018 – Rometty’s comments come as Facebook continued to face fallout from its data scandal; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.29 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 11,309 shares to 290,122 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 214,701 shares to 90,167 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).

