Majedie Asset Management LTD Position in Guess (GES) Has Trimmed by $1.78 Million as Stock Declined; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Value Rose, Grassi Investment Management Upped by $564,200 Its Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 93,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 384,272 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 26.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 09/03/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Top Breaking News for the Participants, the Global Leading Ecological Chain of Guess Forecast & Board and Card Games – Guess Chain; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Guess; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 17/05/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 21/03/2018 – GUESS? INC GES.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.85, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 114,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 75,326 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 55,885 shares to 77,550 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. Wojtaszek Gary J also bought $199,436 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CyrusOne is Selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Off-Premise Delivery of HPE GreenLake Consumption-Based IT Solutions – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CyrusOne Inc. Completes Full Physical Settlement of Previously Announced Forward Sale Agreement – Business Wire” published on December 31, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CyrusOne Inc (CONE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Elastic N.V. (ESTC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.07% or 972,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm stated it has 195,104 shares. Gp Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 215,879 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America owns 97,375 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ejf Ltd Liability reported 5,000 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 7,326 shares. Weiss Multi holds 1.31% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 1.00M shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 2.77M shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.17 million shares. Franklin Incorporated holds 0% or 90,000 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Winfield Associate stated it has 31,498 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 7,593 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. $4.97M worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) was bought by ALBERINI CARLOS.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 475,356 shares to 19.19 million shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 80,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. GES’s profit will be $20.78M for 13.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -216.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How We’re Playing The Fall In Guess – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guess -4% after cutting dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Guess? Earnings: GES Stock Plummets on Weak Q4 Profit – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Guess? Stock Lost 13% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Guess? (GES) Closes Upsized Offering of $300 Million of Convertible Senior Notes and Enters into $170 Million ASR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 29, 2019.