Majedie Asset Management LTD Maintains Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC); As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Its Stake

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 75,254 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 70,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.77. About 1.49 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 24/04/2018 – As Al Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 461,613 shares traded or 5.31% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has 125,956 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 194,410 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 152,437 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 39,025 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,023 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 5,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2 shares stake. 24,850 are owned by Bard. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 58,439 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 175 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Inc owns 31,200 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 24,700 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L. Richey Albert L also bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 357,416 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $13.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gordon Pointe Acquisition Co by 88,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,170 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares to 90,303 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 656,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,708 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).