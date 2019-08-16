Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Viacom (VIAB) Holding; PENDRAGON PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KI (PDGNF) Shorts Down By 6.37%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Viacom Inc (VIAB) stake by 70.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 656,996 shares as Viacom Inc (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 280,708 shares with $7.89 million value, down from 937,704 last quarter. Viacom Inc now has $10.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 996,022 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Net $266M; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 02/04/2018 – CBS Is Said to Plan Below-Market Bid for Viacom in Coming Days; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer

Among 6 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Viacom Inc has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34.17’s average target is 30.72% above currents $26.14 stock price. Viacom Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 29 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barrington. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Macquarie Research. Guggenheim upgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Buy” rating.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) stake by 568,311 shares to 2.05 million valued at $32.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 80,127 shares and now owns 422,004 shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was raised too.