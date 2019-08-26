Majedie Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Greenlight Reinsurance LTD. – Class A Ordinary SH (GLRE) Shorts Decreased By 0.74%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 27.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,729 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 43,502 shares with $4.11 million value, down from 60,231 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.37. About 2.31 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report

Greenlight Reinsurance LTD. – Class A Ordinary SH (NASDAQ:GLRE) had a decrease of 0.74% in short interest. GLRE’s SI was 1.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.74% from 1.74M shares previously. With 198,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Greenlight Reinsurance LTD. – Class A Ordinary SH (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s short sellers to cover GLRE’s short positions. The SI to Greenlight Reinsurance LTD. – Class A Ordinary SH’s float is 6.16%. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1,725 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Information in Response to Erroneous Research Report; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Re Provides Accurate Info in Response to Research Report; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s posted one of its worst quarterly returns ever to start 2018, down 13.6 percent versus the market’s 1.2 percent decline; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $343.41 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LRN, SNCR, GLRE – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Greenlight Capital Q2 2019 Letter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) CEO Simon Burton on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.91 million shares or 2.03% less from 17.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 678,723 are held by Investec Asset Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 1.90 million shares. Group Inc Inc One Trading L P invested in 0.01% or 86,900 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 10,936 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 137,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 2.39 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Invesco holds 101,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 16,703 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 37,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas reported 2,647 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Freestone Lc stated it has 243,219 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 38,664 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.75’s average target is 2.44% above currents $97.37 stock price. Celgene had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $101 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Big Is Celgene’s Latest Good News? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 59,266 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,545 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Texas-based Doliver Advsrs LP has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Principal Gp invested in 0.1% or 1.09 million shares. David R Rahn And Assoc reported 16,420 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 401,248 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 1.24 million shares. Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 2.89% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Weatherstone Management invested in 0.54% or 5,399 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 2,460 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.74% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cwm Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,042 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 4,020 shares to 65,228 valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,104 shares and now owns 158,762 shares. Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) was raised too.