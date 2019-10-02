Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Holding in Equifax (EFX); Grandfield & Dodd Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) Upped by $702,960 as Share Price Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 6,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 92,992 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 86,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 436,223 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Commitment Remains to Deploy at Least $2.4 Billion on Acquisitions and Buybacks in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 106.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 27,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 53,209 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.68. About 337,595 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) by 8.76M shares to 14.70M shares, valued at $79.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 2.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29M shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equifax Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Two years after data breach, here’s what N.C. gets from the Equifax settlement – Triangle Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equifax Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Tru Company has 0.82% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Burney holds 0.12% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 14,612 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 7,973 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Service Automobile Association has invested 0.08% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 304 shares stake. 15,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Van Eck Associate has 318 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability reported 2,410 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 1.67 million shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 20,145 shares. Sirios LP has 2.58% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” on September 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard in Pittsburgh – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CD&R pursues bid with PPG for Axalta – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 9 Best Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “GLIDDEN Paint Doesn’t Announce a 2020 Color of the Year – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.