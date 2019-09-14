Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $582,994; Manchester Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Tesla (TSLA) as Market Value Rose

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 335.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.13 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 30/03/2018 – Lessons From Tesla’s Tumble — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Tesla chief executive asks Trump for ‘fair outcome’ on China trade; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 28/03/2018 – NHTSA sending team to investigate fatal Tesla crash; 26/05/2018 – Tesla did not seek to hide the truth, its motion to dismiss said; 04/05/2018 – Tesla-Heavy ETF Sees Record Outflow of Cash This Week: ETF Watch; 27/03/2018 – College students can take a program that will guarantee them a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/05/2018 – Tesla opens 7 percent down the day after controversial earnings call; 30/03/2018 – TESLA PUBLISHES UPDATE TO LAST WEEK’S FATAL CRASH

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 182,313 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.70M, up from 175,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 1.98 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.23% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Swedbank stated it has 0.64% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Florida-based Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 72,877 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.1% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 60,138 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 938,246 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest stated it has 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 80,520 shares. 68,912 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management Inc. Fdx holds 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 4,129 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Fjarde Ap stated it has 199,570 shares. Natl Bank has 26,998 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 2.14M shares in its portfolio.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 826 shares to 18,059 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 486,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 15 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 60 shares. Next Group invested in 1,163 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amer Century reported 736,791 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 226,113 shares. Taconic Capital Advsr Lp owns 200,000 shares. Bsw Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Piedmont has 10,394 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 11,167 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 13,004 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fiera Capital has 1,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Llc has 43,783 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 566 shares.