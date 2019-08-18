Majedie Asset Management LTD Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Discovery (DISCK) Position Has Upped by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 90,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.98 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 2.42 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 254,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 949,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.79M, up from 694,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated holds 1.01% or 29,250 shares. Punch & Assocs Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 51,546 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.94 million shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Co accumulated 64,826 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc invested in 0.78% or 102,595 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 195,039 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Karp Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Paloma invested in 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Covington Capital reported 2.29% stake. Cornerstone holds 36,472 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Incorporated has invested 1.96% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Elm Advisors Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,530 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd holds 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 20,197 shares. 779,749 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Blue Financial Capital reported 26,911 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 33,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,678 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A by 15,444 shares to 81,478 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,434 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).