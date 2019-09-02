Majedie Asset Management LTD Holding in Viacom (VIAB) Decreased by $18.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $544,741

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 70.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 656,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 280,708 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 937,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 23/03/2018 – Viacom’s Hidden Charms May Tempt CBS — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 09/04/2018 – Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 04/04/2018 – Nickelodeon Star JoJo Siwa Joins Adventure Game “Star Stable Online” To Inspire And Empower Girls Around The World

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,927 shares to 39,136 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 85,893 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 90,738 shares. 4.30M were accumulated by Temasek Holdg (Private). Incline Glob Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,306 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 14,865 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 451,093 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Castleark Management Limited Co has invested 1.61% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 623,595 shares. First Commercial Bank Ltd holds 12.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,620 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fin Security invested in 1.83% or 16,175 shares. Argent owns 1.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,758 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc owns 10,550 shares. Hilltop invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Willingdon Wealth Management has 24,982 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $305.58 million for 8.22 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.