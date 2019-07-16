Majedie Asset Management LTD Holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Has Lifted by $1.24 Million as Valuation Declined; Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $505,543 as Market Valuation Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 32,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 123,895 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 91,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 358,051 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE – EARNINGS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 $113.8 MLN ($0.43 PER ADR), UP FROM US$103.2 MLN (US$0.39 PER ADR) FOR 2017; 20/03/2018 – CHILE GOVERNMENT TO STAY OUT OF REQUEST TO BLOCK CHINA SQM BIDS; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM TO BUY NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – CHILE GOV’T AGENCY CORFO SAYS CHINESE EFFORTS TO BUY NUTRIEN LTD STAKE IN LITHIUM PRODUCER SQM WOULD GIVE CHINA A MONOPOLY ON WORLD’S LITHIUM RESOURCES – CORFO DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CEO SAYS SALE PROCESS OF EQUITY STAKES IN SQM, ARAB POTASH COMPANY EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE THIS YEAR; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S TIANQI LITHIUM 002466.SZ NEARING DEAL TO BUY 24-PCT STAKE IN CHILE’S SQM SQMa.SN FOR ABOUT $4.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE SA SQMa.SN – QTRLY REVENUES TOTALED $518.7 MLN, UP 0.03% THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,630 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, down from 46,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 7.10M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,159 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

