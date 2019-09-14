Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Holding in Masco (MAS) by $850,629; D L Carlson Investment Group Decreased Stake in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) by $319,580

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 295,190 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, up from 273,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 51,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 269,418 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 40,305 shares to 137,830 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold QTWO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 12.07% more from 41.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 202,870 shares. New York-based Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Ruggie Cap Grp Inc has invested 0% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). 734,848 are owned by Stephens Invest Limited Liability. Next Fincl Gp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 19,000 shares. Advisory Inc reported 27,405 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 55,160 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company holds 21,410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,250 shares. 24,900 are owned by Css Ltd Co Il. Tenor Mngmt LP has 31,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,000 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.91% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) or 1.41M shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 486,171 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 39,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,959 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commerce Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bp Public accumulated 33,000 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company reported 108,476 shares. Nomura owns 354,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 37,095 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). De Burlo Gp holds 0.2% or 26,200 shares. Utd Capital Advisers owns 89,992 shares. Moreover, Dean Capital Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd reported 8,485 shares. 277,209 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).