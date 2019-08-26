Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Upped Facebook (FB) Position by $325,028 as Valuation Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Declined, Bank Of The West Upped Position by $514,164

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 12,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 97,372 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 85,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 12.31 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles the number of start-ups in a program to develop women and multicultural entrepreneurs; 27/03/2018 – MARFRIG MAY BE CUT FROM IBOVESPA IN REBALANCING: MORGAN STANLEY; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 03/04/2018 – Ralph Morgan, Co-Founder of Organa Brands, Announces Departure; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 1,958 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 100,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 7,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,970 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Facebook consolidation may make breakup harder – FTC – Seeking Alpha" on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Nasdaq" published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Facebook publishing 2015 data-scraping document – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 10,136 shares to 27,575 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,382 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).