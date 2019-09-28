Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position in Viacom (VIAB) as Stock Value Rose; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Valuation Declined, Johnston Asset Management Has Trimmed by $349,520 Its Holding

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.57 million, down from 205,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 556,111 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SIRTEX INTENDS TO APPLY TO COURT TO SEEK AN ADJOURNMENT OF SCHEME MEETING SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON MONDAY, 7 MAY 2018; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 39.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 110,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 170,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, down from 280,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 3.22 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger: Reuters, citing; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.58M for 7.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) by 308,342 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $79.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Starts Viacom (VIAB) at Underperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Varian Medical scoops up CTSI for $283M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varian Medical Systems Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “BHGE and Ocean Installer Awarded Balder X Subsea Contract by Var Energi – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.