Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Hologic (HOLX) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Lifted By $678,720 Its Enpro Inds Com (NPO) Stake

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Enpro Inds Inc Com (NPO) stake by 73.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 10,605 shares as Enpro Inds Inc Com (NPO)'s stock declined 2.42%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 24,945 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 14,340 last quarter. Enpro Inds Inc Com now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 132,103 shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Hologic Inc (HOLX) stake by 11.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd analyzed 9,718 shares as Hologic Inc (HOLX)'s stock rose 11.39%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 77,057 shares with $3.73M value, down from 86,775 last quarter. Hologic Inc now has $13.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.09 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Gru reported 831 shares stake. Prudential invested in 0.08% or 1.03M shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Pnc Services Grp Inc stated it has 9,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 120 shares stake. Curbstone Management Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Pension accumulated 379,636 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Central Bankshares reported 2,188 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp has 1.93M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Ridge has 1.48% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 207,370 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 28,431 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 0.06% or 5,324 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hologic has $52 highest and $4800 lowest target. $50’s average target is -0.89% below currents $50.45 stock price. Hologic had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, August 5.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Frontdoor Inc stake by 80,127 shares to 422,004 valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 16,862 shares and now owns 364,790 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. 75 shares valued at $4,981 were bought by Gulfo Adele M. on Wednesday, March 20. Bower Steven R. bought 1,700 shares worth $108,666.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NPO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 18.92 million shares or 3.60% less from 19.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 24,945 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 10,697 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc accumulated 543,233 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Petrus Tru Lta has 0.04% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 3,421 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 26,935 shares. Bridgeway has 49,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Art Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 7,899 shares. 83,605 were reported by Sei Investments. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 342,868 are owned by Schroder Invest Management.

Among 2 analysts covering EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. EnPro Industries has $85 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is 28.35% above currents $61.94 stock price. EnPro Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 to “Sector Weight”.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) stake by 18,689 shares to 4,011 valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 7,960 shares and now owns 34,580 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.