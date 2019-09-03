Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed By $570,570 Its Caci Intl (CACI) Holding; Spectrasite (SSI) Sentiment Is 0.33

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 15.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 3,135 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 17,294 shares with $3.15M value, down from 20,429 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 214,091 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter Insurgency Targeting; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Share

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 18 sold and reduced stakes in Spectrasite Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.26 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owns 71,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 123,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 4,799 shares to 75,254 valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,104 shares and now owns 158,762 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.95M for 21.15 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 4.17% above currents $220.79 stock price. CACI Int`l had 8 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System owns 48,572 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.08% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com has invested 0.12% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jane Street Gp Llc holds 0% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 2,707 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 3,810 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 195,453 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 2,654 shares. First Bank Of Omaha reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Nicholas Prns Ltd Partnership owns 0.34% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 21,008 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 5,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd holds 3,440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 20,136 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.25% or 308,024 shares.