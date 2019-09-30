Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake as Stock Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Oppenheimer & Close Has Decreased Its Stake

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 5.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 58,913 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, down from 75,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.09. About 285,202 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4,919 shares to 22,213 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 36.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,772 are owned by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability. Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 102 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 472,683 shares. Blair William Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,277 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Charter reported 19,730 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 42.07 million shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 81,808 shares stake. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% or 616,604 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.18% or 2.02M shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com reported 68,444 shares. 544,623 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Sfmg Limited holds 5,656 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 2.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14.68M shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11.68 million shares. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% or 5,871 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amp Capital Invsts invested in 2.09 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 100,276 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Lc reported 514,883 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.77% or 327,979 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc owns 153,060 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,342 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Company stated it has 79,733 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26M and $86.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.