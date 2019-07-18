Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake by $505,656; Market Valuation Declined; As United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) Share Price Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Stake

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07 million, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 49,595 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,684 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81 million, up from 169,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 2.42M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 4 selling transactions for $987,201 activity. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. $1.16 million worth of stock was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global reported 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackenzie Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meritage Port Mngmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Selway Asset Management, a Idaho-based fund reported 48,430 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 0% or 761 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dorsey Whitney Co Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,352 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 9,675 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Factory Mutual Insurance invested in 1.14 million shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv stated it has 3,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Btim Corporation has 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,598 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,218 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 509,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 955,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $15.55 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 414.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,241 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.03% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) or 303,012 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 28,826 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 91,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 297,122 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 23,285 shares in its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Liability owns 122,989 shares. Perritt Mngmt Inc has 0.5% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 83,898 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 599,100 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc owns 0.13% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 58,650 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability stated it has 107,004 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 6,543 shares.