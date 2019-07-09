Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted By $377,880 Its Take (TTWO) Position; L 3 Communications Holdings (LLL) Has 4 Sentiment

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold their stakes in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Take (TTWO) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,020 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 16.65%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 65,228 shares with $6.16 million value, up from 61,208 last quarter. Take now has $12.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 645,373 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.

Analysts await L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 14.57% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.47 per share. LLL’s profit will be $224.85 million for 21.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by L3 Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of TTWO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,539 are held by Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,074 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 111,178 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3.85 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 225,630 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1,357 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.04% or 81,440 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0.04% or 94,810 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.04% stake. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 860,592 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

