Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $1.24 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Increased Stake in Take (TTWO) by $418,500

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 84.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 9,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 5,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.32 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 10.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 175,534 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, up from 159,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 1.57M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kwmg Lc invested in 157 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc reported 785 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 827,360 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 23,049 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.42% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 538,789 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 35 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 1.29% or 79,869 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 7,377 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C owns 0.54% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.48 million shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.08% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 31,201 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk) has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 3.55 million are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,441 shares to 269,660 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,502 shares, and cut its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES).