Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Water Island Capital Lifted Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $369,203 as Stock Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 254,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 949,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.79M, up from 694,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $296.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.13. About 1.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Drillers give tepid response to record U.S. offshore lease sale

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $227.21. About 583,218 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 172,858 are held by Hyman Charles D. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has 81,686 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 10,794 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Murphy Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lazard Asset Management Llc holds 0.08% or 582,387 shares in its portfolio. At National Bank & Trust stated it has 37,296 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial has invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.03% or 40,727 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.43% stake. Lvm Management Mi reported 2.59% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company holds 256,550 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 403,661 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 353,812 shares. The Texas-based Hightower Tru Lta has invested 38.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,441 shares to 269,660 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 5.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.50M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 157,771 shares stake. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability has 17,575 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Invest Advisors holds 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 4,419 shares. Blackrock has 69.17 million shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. 5,532 were accumulated by Accredited Invsts. Epoch Inv Prns Inc owns 945,293 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Donaldson Capital Ltd Co has 2.94% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 172,029 shares. The North Carolina-based Novare Cap Ltd Com has invested 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowen Hanes And has 2.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 241,959 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 26,880 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 5,446 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Notis holds 13,153 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern has 0.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) by 331,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).