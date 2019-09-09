Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Holding by $807,168 as Share Value Rose; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Valuation Declined While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.20 Million

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 12,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 73,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 85,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.41. About 1.18M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 304,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 321,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats 1Q profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 475,356 shares to 19.19 million shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 16,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $108.36 million for 28.10 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.