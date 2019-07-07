Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Caci Intl (CACI) Position by $570,570; Share Price Rose; As H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) Shares Declined, Channing Capital Management Has Increased by $825,648 Its Holding

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 129,366 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 23.89% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association of Corporate Directors; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: If CACI Buys CSRA, Combined Debt Would Increase By About $2.5B; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (FUL) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 712,676 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 695,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H.B. Fuller Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 153,515 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – STILL EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $90 MLN IN CAPITAL ITEMS IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.84 per share. CACI’s profit will be $52.48M for 25.43 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CACI International Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CACI Named a Washington Post Top Workplace for Fifth Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CACI Wins Prime Position on $898 Million Multiple-Award Contract to Provide Cyber Engineering and Electronic Warfare Solutions to U.S. Navy – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI International (CACI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares to 65,228 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $12,011 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 64 shares. Shell Asset invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 13,790 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% or 24,500 shares. 27,080 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co. 6,858 are held by Gam Ag. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Legal And General Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Nicholas Ptnrs Lp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 21,008 shares. 2,696 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management LP holds 1.83% or 748,350 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Westport Asset has invested 0.64% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 3,410 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Llc New York holds 2.8% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 41,974 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 34,138 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Phocas Corporation stated it has 0.25% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Gemmer Asset Ltd stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Vanguard Gru Incorporated invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. 78,452 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 38,758 shares. Citadel Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Perkins Cap Mgmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,050 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.07% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 11,592 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 7,088 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Liability.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about HB Fuller Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HB Fuller Completes Sale of Surfactants, Thickeners and Dispersants Business – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For January 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HB Fuller Unveils the Next Generation of Adhesive Solutions for Woodworking at Ligna 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.