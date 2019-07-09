Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Decreased By $1.59 Million Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 58,843 shares as Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)’s stock rose 20.78%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 105,905 shares with $2.91M value, down from 164,748 last quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Co now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 3.66 million shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.10, EST. $1.12; 07/03/2018 – Loyalty Cards, Mobile Contribute to Abercrombie’s Bottom Line; 07/03/2018 ABERCROMBIE & FITCH SEES YR COMP SALES UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to Debut JFK-Inspired Collection; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : TELSEY ADVISORY GROUP RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $26 FROM $24; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.53 million shares or 1.41% less from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa), New York-based fund reported 7,428 shares. 469,804 are owned by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 29,925 shares. Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership reported 352,944 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Geode Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 824,257 shares. Paradice Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.76 million shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 75,414 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.41% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Hsbc Public Lc accumulated 12,538 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 22,192 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $74,966 activity. Another trade for 2,917 shares valued at $74,966 was made by TRAVIS NIGEL on Friday, March 8.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) stake by 32,607 shares to 123,895 valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Frontdoor Inc stake by 80,127 shares and now owns 422,004 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Retail Stock Expands CBD Partnership – Schaeffers Research” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Galantis, MisterWives, Arizona and Greyson Chance to Headline 18th Annual A&F Challenge Benefitting SeriousFun Children’s Network – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Abercrombie & Fitch had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform” on Thursday, May 30. The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sally Beauty Launches New Mobile App in Support of 15 Million Loyalty Members – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hayley Williams’ Brand, Good Dye Young, To Launch Nationwide At Sally Beauty – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 5.89 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.