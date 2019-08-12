Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by $2.18 Million; Westchester Capital Management Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Boosted by $8.30 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 53,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.27 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 1.30 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/04/2018 – $GSK.GB: FDA warns about $GSK drug; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 GLAXO GSK NUCALA OSMO STUDY PRESENTED AT AAAAI-WAO CONGRESS; 25/04/2018 – Currency and pricing squeeze GlaxoSmithKline as new shingles vaccine shines; 27/03/2018 – GSK: Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings From 2018; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer healthcare venture for $13 billion; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/05/2018 – UK lawmakers call for post-Brexit pharmaceutical deal with EU

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 199.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 176,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 265,149 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 2.43M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 21/03/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: BREAKING: #SchoolClosing @CohoesSchools closing M.S. and Abram Lansing Ele. at noon due to power outage; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF FORCING A MERGER THAT IS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH CBS AND VIACOM; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 26/03/2018 – CBS News: Gun maker Remington files for bankruptcy; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 80,127 shares to 422,004 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 254,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.05B for 12.26 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

