Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Mosaic Co (MOS) Holding by $1.65 Million; Motco Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $312,984

Motco increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 64,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $213.95. About 10.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 61,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.34 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $112.57M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 144,130 shares to 19.96 million shares, valued at $273.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 475,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. Shares for $249,692 were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares to 72,607 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,079 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

