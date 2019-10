Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Holding; Shorts at Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (GFI) Lowered By 28.58%

Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI) had a decrease of 28.58% in short interest. GFI’s SI was 7.54 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 28.58% from 10.55M shares previously. With 6.72 million avg volume, 1 days are for Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI)’s short sellers to cover GFI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 5.79M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS – SUBSIDIARY HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE A 50% STAKE IN AGG’S 90% INTEREST IN ASANKO GOLD MINE, ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES AND EXPLORATION RIGHTS IN GHANA ( AGM); 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Have 50% Share in JV

