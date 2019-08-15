Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Cut By $662,802 Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Iridex (IRIX) Shorts Increased By 303.67%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 6.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 15,781 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 235,159 shares with $10.00 million value, down from 250,940 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $188.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 6.12M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 29/03/2018 – Whoa, $ALNY -7% And from the PM bureau, @BrittanyMeiling has this: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival

Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) had an increase of 303.67% in short interest. IRIX’s SI was 319,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 303.67% from 79,100 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Iridex Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s short sellers to cover IRIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.705. About 2,700 shares traded. IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) has declined 55.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 20/03/2018 – Iridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Iridex Corporation- Iridex TruFocus LIO Premiere” Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope ( LIO ) The LIO is a headmounted i; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 03/05/2018 – Iridex 1Q Rev $9.51M; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe

More notable recent IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “IRIDEX Announces 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Nasdaq:IRIX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IRIDEX Corp (IRIX) CEO David Bruce on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $37.22 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.