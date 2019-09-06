Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) Has 3.83 Sentiment

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 23 funds increased or opened new positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The funds in our database reported: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,104 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 158,762 shares with $18.74 million value, up from 154,658 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 104,716 shares. Amg National Bank & Trust reported 14,523 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Security National Trust invested in 3.26% or 86,140 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Communication Limited Liability reported 160,379 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Summit Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,800 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,828 shares. 48,575 were accumulated by Whitnell And. Tru Investment Advisors reported 39,635 shares stake. Country Club Commerce Na accumulated 162,592 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Schaller Investment reported 0.34% stake. Quantum reported 0.73% stake. Fincl Professionals holds 605 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Coie holds 79,174 shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 7.57 million shares.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 29,425 shares to 90,303 valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 16,598 shares and now owns 7,079 shares. Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 56,258 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Analysts await WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WHF’s profit will be $7.10 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

