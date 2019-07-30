Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding By $446,307; ANTOFAGASTA HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (ANFGF) Shorts Raised By 1.13%

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 6.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired 4,799 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 3.83%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 75,254 shares with $7.07 million value, up from 70,455 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $51.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $101.41. About 335,316 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 04/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to undergo ankle surgery; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

ANTOFAGASTA HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had an increase of 1.13% in short interest. ANFGF’s SI was 608,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.13% from 602,000 shares previously. With 145,700 avg volume, 4 days are for ANTOFAGASTA HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s short sellers to cover ANFGF’s short positions. It closed at $12.11 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Antofagasta copper output climbs on flagship mine expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Antofagasta copper output rises 23% Y/Y, falls 14% Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Need Copper Exposure? Buy Antofagasta And Lock In A 3.4% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Chinese Copper Demand; Antofagasta Is Our Preferred Play For Upside Exposure – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota wilderness area opened to copper mining; Antofagasta could benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of $11.49 billion. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 21.98 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Announces Tamara Ingram to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Mustafa Faizani as West Market Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mercer appoints Lori Ridgeway to ServiceNow Practice Leader – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer and Club Vita Collaborate to Enhance Longevity Risk Management in US Pension Industry – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oliver Wyman and Corridor Platforms Announce Strategic Collaboration to Provide Industry-Leading Credit and Fraud Risk Management Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 9,718 shares to 77,057 valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 33,704 shares and now owns 37,678 shares. Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.10 million activity. McDonald Scott sold $1.02M worth of stock or 11,245 shares. Gilbert E Scott sold 89,789 shares worth $8.09 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 6,538 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.40M shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Veritas Investment Llp accumulated 500 shares. 5,494 were reported by Qs Investors Lc. Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 84,055 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 26,028 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 6,712 shares. 69,871 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 94,652 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 61,602 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 28,738 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited holds 2,150 shares. Moreover, Conning Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). The Virginia-based Markel Corp has invested 0.96% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).