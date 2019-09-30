Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Gold Fields LTD (GFI) by $43.78 Million; Sns Financial Group Trimmed Position in Cme Group (CME) by $1.28 Million as Share Value Rose

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 8.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 14.70 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.65M, down from 23.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 9.86M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 06/04/2018 – EAST AFRICA METALS – COMMENCED BINDING ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN DISPUTES CO HAS WITH TANZANIAN GOLDFIELDS; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Production Down 1%; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Operating Update March 2018 Quarter

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 17,791 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45 million, down from 24,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 22/03/2018 – Memo to staff Spencer ready to stay at helm in event of CME deal; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS THERE IS NO BREAKUP FEE IN THE AGREEMENT- CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 48,608 shares to 176,583 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.