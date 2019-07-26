Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Mosaic Co (MOS) Position; Church & Dwight Company (CHD) Sellers Increased By 11.83% Their Shorts

Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD) had an increase of 11.83% in short interest. CHD’s SI was 10.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.83% from 9.52M shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 4 days are for Church & Dwight Company Inc (NYSE:CHD)’s short sellers to cover CHD’s short positions. The SI to Church & Dwight Company Inc’s float is 4.33%. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 421,008 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Mosaic Co (MOS) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 61,041 shares as Mosaic Co (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 1.55 million shares with $42.34M value, down from 1.61M last quarter. Mosaic Co now has $9.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 1.59 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. The rating was initiated by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. The insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 0.12% stake. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House Ltd has invested 1.6% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 606,301 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,004 were reported by Creative Planning. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 30,038 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 41,591 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dnb Asset As owns 92,706 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 102,182 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 125,064 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.48M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mosaic Updates Timing of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release to Accommodate Canadian Stakeholders – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 144,130 shares to 19.96M valued at $273.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 254,930 shares and now owns 949,630 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Church \u0026 Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Church \u0026 Dwight Co had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Macquarie Research. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $67 target. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by SunTrust. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CHD in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.13% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 22,091 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 3,600 shares. 109,612 were reported by Waratah Capital Advsr Limited. Howland reported 8,410 shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 5,845 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 6,629 shares. 186,833 were accumulated by Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Swiss Retail Bank invested in 0.13% or 1.68 million shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc holds 24,123 shares. 4,445 are held by First Hawaiian Bancshares. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.43% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 12,675 shares. 50,744 were reported by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Columbus Circle Investors reported 163,509 shares stake.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grifols SA (GRFS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) 23% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.