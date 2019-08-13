Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by $807,168; Atika Capital Management Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Boosted by $1.17 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 304,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 321,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Customer Documents in Business-Banking Division; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90 million, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 313,004 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 106,172 shares to 748,308 shares, valued at $27.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 32,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Management Ltd Co has 2.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 0.14% stake. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 1.12% or 52,640 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 14,426 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.09% or 15,907 shares. Acg Wealth owns 62,067 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Corp holds 103,593 shares. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 5,030 shares. 4,730 were reported by Wedgewood Invsts Pa. Brandywine Managers Lc reported 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cna has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 1.63% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stonebridge Capital Llc stated it has 59,905 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. American Assets invested in 1.75 million shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C..