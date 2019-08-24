Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Cameco (CCJ) Stake; Cabot (CBT) Sentiment Is 0.86

Cabot Corp (CBT) investors sentiment is 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is without change, as only 100 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 116 sold and decreased positions in Cabot Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 48.51 million shares, down from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cabot Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 33.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 114,000 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 15.61%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 2.30M shares with $27.13M value, down from 2.41 million last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $3.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 53,858 shares to 94,209 valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 16,862 shares and now owns 364,790 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.82 million for 42.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The firm offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. It also provides compounds of carbon black and rubber primarily for tire applications; and cesium formate, a drilling and completion fluid for use in high pressure and high temperature gas and oil well construction.

