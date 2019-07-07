Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased By $2.72 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Position; Ofs Capital (OFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

Ofs Capital Corp (OFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 10 reduced and sold stock positions in Ofs Capital Corp. The funds in our database now own: 2.18 million shares, up from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ofs Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 70.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,598 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 12.27%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 7,079 shares with $1.17M value, down from 23,677 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $40.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU WAS RMB 6.7 BLN ($1.1 BLN) AND DILUTED EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BAIDU PER ADS WAS RMB 19 ($2.98); 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01 million for 69.22 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 16,862 shares to 364,790 valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 254,930 shares and now owns 949,630 shares. Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) was raised too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “- Baidu Transforms Mobile Ecosystem with New Integrated AI Solutions – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baidu -2.5% as UBS warns on second-half ad downside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Baidu had 19 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Daiwa Securities maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22.

Confluence Investment Management Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation for 555,585 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware owns 93,599 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muzinich & Co. Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 85,993 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 309,445 shares.

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OFS Forms Senior Loan Subsidiary – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JP Morgan: Our 3 Top Energy Stock Picks Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFS Credit Company: This 6.875% Term Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K OFS Capital Corp For: Jun 11 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $164.48 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.