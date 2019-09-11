Majedie Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; As Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined, Holder Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Position

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 32,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 123,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, down from 156,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 7.01 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT IS WORKING W/ OFAC ON RUSAL HOLDING

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 7231.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 50,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 1.33M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.17% or 8,046 shares. California-based Utd Financial Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Alpha Limited Com owns 1,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Greatmark Partners has 2,010 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Spectrum Gru Inc invested in 43,223 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 98,807 are owned by Advisor Partners Limited Liability Co. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 452,994 shares. Rbo Limited Com reported 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ent Fin Svcs invested 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has 169,780 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 293,582 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterneck Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,805 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 60,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Fincl.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.27 billion for 12.06 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,081 shares to 90,736 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 6,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Lc invested in 3,850 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 0.04% stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 2.47 million shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested 0.33% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Vanguard Group owns 48.37 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation has 5,540 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 171 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America accumulated 1.79% or 274,765 shares. 340 were accumulated by Lifeplan Fincl Grp. 14,286 were accumulated by Cognios Capital Limited Company. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 4,805 shares. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment has invested 0.13% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 68,470 shares.

