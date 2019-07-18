Majedie Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Oceaneering Intl (OII); Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Its Knoll (KNL) Holding by $403,290 as Valuation Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 22,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,930 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 266,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 19,730 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 04/05/2018 – Knoll CEO Cogan on Designing the Modern Day Office (Video); 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Staniar Will Retire as Chairman, Director; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Knoll 2Q EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 324,492 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 17.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – SUBSEA PRODUCTS BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $240 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8,460 shares to 130,896 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 71,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,980 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KNL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 42.40 million shares or 0.45% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.35 million shares. Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 0.95% stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) or 284,963 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group holds 0.06% or 24,625 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 288,930 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 4,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 43,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cordasco Networks owns 2,835 shares. Millennium Limited Com holds 0% or 156,262 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 31,884 shares. United Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 30,514 shares. Sg Americas invested in 0% or 10,915 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 75,923 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 46,645 shares or 0% of the stock.

