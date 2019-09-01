Majedie Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK); Southern Co. Com (SO) Holder Argi Investment Services Upped Holding by $605,064

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.72. About 805,650 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 79,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15 million shares traded or 56.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Southwest balks after Delta asks government for ease in oversight – Dallas Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airline will eliminate flight from KCI to West Coast – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 9,786 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 1.12M shares. Bb&T owns 83,138 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 143 were accumulated by Assetmark. Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 6.02M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa reported 18,004 shares. 5,030 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 20,642 shares. Tillar reported 0.76% stake. Moreover, First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. 29,300 were accumulated by Quantres Asset Management Ltd.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 5.69 million shares to 5.50 million shares, valued at $63.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,574 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). First Citizens Fincl Bank reported 4,091 shares stake. Peoples Financial holds 0.69% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 26,250 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc Bancorporation Usa has 4,379 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 15,525 were accumulated by Blue Fin Inc. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 728,491 shares. Cambridge Company reported 8,438 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 246,327 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 16,298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 681 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 2.16% or 899,200 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank And Of Newtown accumulated 7,169 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bollard Group Inc Ltd Company reported 246,925 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Incorporation Com by 46,484 shares to 20,475 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Core S&P Ttl Stk Etf (ITOT) by 9,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,866 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shares Funds Portfolio Devlpd Etf (GWL).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Sogou Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOGO) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Square (NYSE:SQ) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.