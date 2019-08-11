Mairs & Power Has Lifted Its Stake in Wintrust Finan (WTFC) by $1.08 Million as Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Position Has Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finan Corp (WTFC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 16,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 212,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 196,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.24. About 211,606 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.40, EST. $1.28; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q Net $82M; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 08/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 144,176 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 131,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 19,310 shares to 360,508 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 184,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 5,512 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,867 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mesirow Finance Inv Mngmt owns 87,870 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Communications Il holds 16,337 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 49,502 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,269 shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 0% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 42,976 shares. Cipher Cap Lp invested in 0.13% or 23,757 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 88,166 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) for 34,129 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Ltd reported 0.68% stake. Fisher Asset Ltd accumulated 531,211 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 0.1% or 32,500 shares.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Emg Mkt Etf (EEM) by 19,853 shares to 18,336 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 29,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,329 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny holds 108,353 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 18 shares. Rbf Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 167,414 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 3,919 shares. Cap Management Corporation Va holds 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 7,500 shares. Apollo Hldgs LP holds 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 299,280 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested 1.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Patten Group Inc invested in 0.3% or 24,526 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 0.15% stake. Blair William & Com Il has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.