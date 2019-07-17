Mairs & Power Cut Its Cray (CRAY) Position; Verastem Has 1.35 Sentiment

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Cray Inc (CRAY) stake by 62.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 920,649 shares as Cray Inc (CRAY)’s stock rose 33.44%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 555,618 shares with $14.47 million value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Cray Inc now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 237,666 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 11.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 28/03/2018 – New Cray Artificial Intelligence Offerings Designed to Accelerate Customers’ Al From Pilot to Production; 01/05/2018 – Cray’s Reports Strong Results Though Product Mix Expected to Dent 2018 Adjusted Gross Margins — Market Mover; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cray to Deliver Mission-Critical Supercomputer to Japan Meteorological Agency; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray

Verastem Inc (VSTM) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 46 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 34 decreased and sold their stakes in Verastem Inc. The funds in our database now have: 30.66 million shares, down from 41.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Verastem Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 23 Increased: 24 New Position: 22.

The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 753,242 shares traded. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has declined 70.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VSTM News: 23/04/2018 – Verastem to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 2, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology to Present Scientific Data Supporting Immuno-Oncology Applications of Duvelisib & Defactinib at the 3rd Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Research and Development Expenses $46.4M; 15/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Verastem FY17 Loss/Shr $1.76; 09/04/2018 – Verastem: FDA Target Action Date Is Oct. 5; 04/05/2018 – Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – Verastem 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 17/05/2018 – Verastem Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – VERASTEM INC VSTM.O – EXPECTS TO HAVE SUFFICIENT CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2019

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $108.97 million. The Company’s programs target the focal adhesion kinase and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Analysts await Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, down 63.33% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Verastem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% EPS growth.

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds 11.1% of its portfolio in Verastem, Inc. for 1.19 million shares. Bvf Inc Il owns 3.51 million shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Capital Management Inc. has 0.18% invested in the company for 253,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Howland Capital Management Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,040 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 34,946 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 22,888 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 0% or 602,151 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 15,867 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,611 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc accumulated 9,101 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 351,286 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 155,090 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 10,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 62,354 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 41,536 shares. Sit Investment holds 48,525 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 41,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Analysts await Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 215.00% or $0.43 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Cray Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.