Mairs & Power Has Raised Wintrust Finan (WTFC) Holding by $1.08 Million; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosted Its Stake

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Wintrust Finan Corp (WTFC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 16,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% . The institutional investor held 212,285 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, up from 196,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Wintrust Finan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 32,983 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 18.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.73% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – WINTRUST FINL REPORTS PLANS TO BUY DELAWARE PLACE BANK; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust to Buy Delaware Place Bank for $34M; 26/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP WTFC.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $93; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 1.12 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 142,102 shares to 55,696 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 954,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Hormel (NYSE:HRL).

Since July 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WTFC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 48.31 million shares or 3.70% less from 50.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,559 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 115 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 36,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). 1.61M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. State Street Corp owns 2.38M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 12,089 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.02% invested in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). United Fire Incorporated has invested 5.77% in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 64,618 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc has 250,625 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 2,900 shares. 107,079 are owned by Phocas Fincl Corp. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% or 404,525 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,613 shares to 22,810 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 12,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,220 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).